Many songs get covered or re-interpreted, the covers often being more successful than the original.

Here are some cover versions of one song along with the original, let us know in the comments which is your favourite, or if you don’t like any of them.

“Black Betty” is a traditional folk song first recorded by James “Iron Head” Taylor in 1933 but not released until 2000.

The earliest commercial release was by Lead Belly in 1939.

It has been covered/re-interpreted by many acts including:

Alan Lomax on the 1958 album “Texas Folk Songs”.

Manfred Mann on their 1968 album “The Mighty Quinn”.

Ram Jam on their 1977 debut album “Ram Jam”.

Nick Cave and The Black Seeds on the 1986 12 inch single “The Singer”.

Tom Jones on his 2002 album “Mr Jones”.

Spiderbait on their 2004 single “Black Betty” and the 2004 album “Tonight Alright”.

Meat Loaf as the B side to his 2006 single “Its All Coming Back To me Now”.