BBC news presenter has had to apologise after she was caught giving the middle finger while doing a live broadcast.

Maryam Moshiri flicked the bird straight at the camera lens during the broadcast on Wednesday, a gesture which was supposedly meant for a colleague.

After realising she was live, Moshiri quickly pulled down her hand and proceeded to continue with the bulletin.

As reported by The Telegraph, Moshiri says she was sharing a “private joke” and the gesture was not meant for the viewers.

On X (formerly Twitter), Moshiri apologised to viewers for the gesture.

“Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.

“I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0… including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.

“When we got to 1, I turned the finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.

