Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1944, Gene Parsons multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter with The Byrds and solo.

Born today in 1945, songwriter, singer and guitarist Daniel Gatton Jr.

Born today in 1946, Gary Duncan singer and guitarist and Greg Elmore drummer with Quicksilver Messenger Service.

Born today in 1951, Martin Chambers drummer with The Pretenders.

Today in 1970, The Rolling Stones released their live album “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!”.

Today in 1971, Paul McCartney went to number 1 in the US with “Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey”.

Today in 1976, Fleetwood Mac went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Fleetwood Mac”.

Today in 1982, The Steve Miller Band went to number 1 on the US singles chart with “Abracadabra”.

Today in 1983, Survivor went to number 1 in the UK with “Eye Of The Tiger”.

Died today in 2000, David Brown bassist with Santana aged 53.

Died today in 2015, Graham Brazier singer, songwriter and guitarist with Hello Sailor, The Legionnaires and solo aged 63.

