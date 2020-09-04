Folks, have you ever seen our prime minister actually answer a question?
I assume that these are the videos that Labour uses to train the PM.


Open government


Standard excuses


The smoke screen

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.

As Seen on TV

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR