Twitter may be about to join a very exclusive club: leftist oligarchs hit with multimillion-dollar lawsuits by Lin Wood.

Wood is the lawyer who helped “Covington Kid” Nick Sandmann win undisclosed settlements – believe to be as much as several hundred million – from CNN and the Washington Post. At the time, Sandmann and Wood hinted that Twitter was in their legal sights.

Wood’s determination just got a little sharper.

An attorney for teen Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse plans to sue Twitter and take CEO Jack Dorsey‘s ‘a** down’ after his account was briefly suspended for ‘glorifying violence’. Lin Wood is one of several lawyers representing the 17-year-old after he was charged with shooting dead two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week.

At issue this time is another one of Twitter’s endless “mistakes”.

Wood said he was locked out of his Twitter account for nine hours on Tuesday night after he started tweeting about raising funds for Rittenhouse’s legal defense. The attorney says he was falsely accused by Twitter of ‘glorifying violence’.

Twitter admitted after several hours that his account was mistakenly disabled.

These are all just mistakes, Twitter insists. Mistakes which just mysteriously happen to always work in one direction only – against conservatives.

Lin Wood is one of Twitter’s victims who isn’t about to take it lying down.

Wood now plans to file a lawsuit against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.

He told Fox News that his account being blocked was just the later example of Twitter trying to censor conservatives. ‘I’m going to take Jack Dorsey’s a** down,’ Wood said. ‘He has been abusing the First Amendment of this country for his own agenda'[…] Meanwhile, several Facebook users have reported that the social media platform has been preventing them from sharing links to donate to Rittenhouse’s legal defense.

We can only hope that Wood takes Twitter to the cleaners every bit as effectively as he did CNN and WaPo.

