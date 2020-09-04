A grim new report has ranked New Zealand as one of the worst places to be a child due to its “terrifying” rates of obesity, suicide and illteracy.

On Tuesday UNICEF released its annual Report Card which ranks wealthy countries on their child wellbeing – and the results are damning.

Out of 41 countries, New Zealand ranks 35th for it’s outcomes. The report ranks the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway as some of the best places for children to grow up, whereas the US, Bulgaria and Chile are the bottom three.

New Zealand scrapes in just ahead – but it’s nothing to be proud of. It has the second highest obesity rates in the OECD with more than one in three Kiwi children classed as obese or overweight.

