Today In Rock History:

Born today in 1915, Memphis Slim (John Chatman) songwriter, singer and pianist.

Born today in 1934, songwriter, singer and guitarist Freddie King. He influenced many musicians including, Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan.

Born today in 1942, Alan “Al” Jardine songwriter, singer and guitarist with The Beach Boys.

Born today in 1945, Mike Harrison singer and keyboardist with Spooky Tooth and solo.

Born today in 1947, Eric Bell songwriter and guitarist with Thin Lizzy.

Born today in 1948, Don Brewer drummer and singer with Grand Funk Railroad.

Born today in 1955, Steve Jones guitarist and co-vocalist with The Sex Pistols.

Today in 1966, Donovan went to number 1 in the US with “Sunshine Superman”.

Died today in 1970, Alan Wilson singer, guitarist and songwriter with Canned Heat aged 27.

Today in 1983, UB40 went to number1 on the UK singles chart with “Red Red Wine”.

Died today in 2010, Mike Edwards (aka Swami Deva Pramada) cellist with Electric Light Orchestra aged 62.

Died today in 2017, Walter Becker songwriter, guitarist and bassist with Steely Dan and solo aged 67.

