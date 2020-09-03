Green private school funding row, education
Stuff Editorial: Shaw’s Green School shambles risks his party’s future
Claire Trevett (Herald): Will James Shaw’s endless sorry save the Greens? (paywalled)
Tova O’Brien (Newshub): NZ First and Greens fighting for survival, trying to kill each other off amid Green School debacle
Jane Patterson (RNZ): James Shaw battles to restore his credibility
Newstalk ZB: Is James Shaw’s apology enough to save the Greens?
Dita De Boni (NBR): Greens once more enter election a divided force (paywalled)
Heather du Plessis-Allan (Newstalk ZB): Govt is wasting millions on the wealthy and weird
Derek Cheng (Herald): Revealed: 44 projects worth $600m at stake over James Shaw’s ‘ultimatum’ email
Newstalk ZB: 44 projects worth $600m at stake over James Shaw’s ‘ultimatum’ email
RNZ: James Shaw held off on approving 44 projects over Green School
Newstalk ZB: James Shaw under pressure following school funding backlash
RNZ: Judith Collins calls for James Shaw’s resignation over Green School blunder
Jane Matthews (Stuff): Green School’s $11.7m from Govt ‘never, ever’ been a 100 per cent grant, CE says
Josephine Franks (Stuff): Why do private schools get any public money?
Ruth Boyask (The Conversation): We need public value from govt funding of the private Green School New Zealand
Laura Wiltshire (Stuff): Early childhood teachers say they are ‘shovel-ready’ as they call for pay parity
Simon Collins (Herald): Covid 19 coronavirus: Masks become part of uniform at South Auckland college
Newshub: The fight to save school libraries
Deena Coster (Stuff): Taranaki polytech boss optimistic despite shovel-ready cold shoulder
Te Aniwa Hurihanganui (RNZ): Otago university facing legal challenge over medical school admissions
Heta Gardiner (Maori TV): Otago University defends diversity quota after Maori students’ concern
Jessica Tyson (Maori TV): University of Waikato students concerned about future of the university for Maori
Parliament
Richard Harman (Politik): Every picture tells a story
Henry Cooke (Stuff): Zombie Parliament stumbles into a flat finish with lacklustre final day
Zane Small (Newshub): Judith Collins uses Jacinda Ardern’s ‘source of truth’ statement to attack Government’s record
Newstalk ZB: Robertson jabs Collins over husband’s social media activities in final Question Time
Election, cannabis referendum
Andrew Macfarlane (1News): Economy weighing on voters’ minds, Vote Compass numbers confirm
Andy Fyers (BusinessDesk): State of play: introducing the BusinessDesk Poll Tracker (paywalled)
Anna Bracewell-Worrall (Newshub): Politicians fired up over ‘vile’ social media posts of Jacinda Ardern with Pornhub branding
Deena Coster (Taranaki Daily News): Labour candidate turns barista in bid to connect with community
Dan Satherley (Newshub): Cannabis referendum too close to call – poll
AAP: Poll finds cannabis referendum too tight to call
The Big Q: Is Aotearoa ready to legalise cannabis?
National Party
Jamie Ensor (Newshub): Judith Collins vows to find out who created ‘misleading’ National ad with her name on it
RNZ: Collins ‘didn’t even know’ about misleading National ad
Herald: From Parliament to real estate: Paula Bennett’s new role revealed
NZ’s coronavirus response
1News: PM calls it ‘a disservice’ to say NZ hasn’t done well in Covid-19 fight after Winston Peters’ criticism
Amelia Wade (Herald): It’s a ‘disservice’ to say New Zealand hasn’t done well with Covid-19, says Prime Minister
Jason Walls (Herald): Peters turns on Govt ahead of key Cabinet alert level settings meeting
Amelia Wade (Herald): Winston Peters takes swipe at Labour over response
Henry Cooke (Stuff): Winston Peters attacks Government’s Coronavirus response as he relaunches election campaign
Herald Editorial: Nobel prize economist puts NZ’s Covid response in perspective (paywalled)
1News: Ban on Aucklanders travelling outside city should have continued into Level 2, epidemiologist says
Vaughan Elder and Hugh Collins (ODT): Aucklanders shouldn’t be going to Queenstown for conferences – Chris Hipkins
Caroline Williams (Stuff): Health minister slammed for conflicting advice over rules for Aucklanders attending conferences
Hugh Collins (ODT): Q’town conference following guidelines ‘to the letter’
Cecile Meier (Stuff): 100+ sent from isolation in Auckland to Christchurch without a swab in June
Zane Small (Newshub): Advice to Megan Woods: Unlikely COVID-19 outbreak came from managed isolation facilities
Rachel Sadler (Newshub): Potential $1000 fine for breaking public transport mask mandate
Bridie Witton (Stuff): Kiwis will be wearing masks until a Covid-19 vaccine is found, experts say
RNZ: Covid-19 alert level one still a distant prospect in NZ
Thomas Manch (Stuff): Auckland could leave Covid-19 alert level 2 without zero transmission
Anna Whyte (1News): Next step will be timing of Auckland’s move from Alert Level 2.5 to 2 – Dr Bloomfield
Anna Whyte (1News): Any changes to alert levels to be signalled on Friday, Jacinda Ardern confirms
Dan Brunskill (BusinessDesk): Focus on Auckland before level 1 considered: Bloomfield (paywalled)
Zane Small (Newshub): Health Minister Chris Hipkins on why South Island is under alert level restrictions despite no COVID-19 cases
1News: Ashley Bloomfield apologises for incorrect messaging over Auckland Covid-19 testing
Mark Quinlivan (Newshub): Wrong Auckland testing information should’ve been signed off by senior officer, wasn’t – Dr Ashley Bloomfield
Matthew Theunissen (RNZ): People who tested negative for Covid-19 in India were positive on arrival in NZ
Katarina Williams (Stuff): ‘Still intent’ on finding the mystery source of Auckland Covid-19 cluster
Patrick Gower and Scott Palmer (Newshub): Professor Michael Baker tears up as he recounts struggle for lockdown
Patrick Gower and Rachel Sadler (Newshub): Dr Ashley Bloomfield reveals ‘self-doubt’ over putting New Zealand into alert level 4
Grant Bradley (Herald): Air New Zealand wants saliva tests for crew (paywalled)
Mark Quinlivan (Newshub): Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahikas Jr’s claim military has ‘powers similar to that of a constable’ fact-checked as false
Amelia Wade (Herald): Winston Peters says ‘disaster’ Auckland and Melbourne outbreaks have set back trans-Tasman travel bubble
Contact tracing, CovidCard
Nita Blake-Persen (RNZ): 2.1 million download Covid Tracer app, but who is signing in?
Lana Andelane (Newshub): SkyCity Auckland casino guest outraged after being forced to join rewards programme
Fran O’Sullivan (Herald): Sam Morgan has a point in playing grump card (paywalled)
Inequality, welfare
Tom Pullar-Strecker (Stuff): Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr acknowledges concerns it is ‘widening wealth divide’
Sarah Robson (RNZ): Cautious approach taken to avoid beneficiary volunteering becoming ‘work for the dole’ scheme
1News: ‘Kids KiwiSaver’ scheme could help close wealth inequality gap, expert suggests
Virgina Fallon (Stuff): Of too-big shoes, welfare homes, and clues to broken hearts
Canterbury DHB
Phil Pennington (RNZ): No money to staff children’s units at new Christchurch Hospital: ‘They will remain empty’
Cate Broughton (Stuff): Outgoing Canterbury health boss unpopular with top brass, but loved by locals
Kaysha Brownlie (Newshub): Canterbury DHB CEO farewelled with guard of honour from hundreds of supporters
Housing
Melanie Carroll (Stuff): Paying the mortgage takes nearly a third of household income, says CoreLogic
Simon Dallow (1News): Explained: How much of the average Kiwi household’s income goes into mortgage payments?
1News: Home ownership ‘absolutely crucial for Kiwi way of life’ – Judith Collins
Eva Corlett (RNZ): Millions could be wasted on housing funding if Pacific experts not involved, experts warn
Felix Desmarais (RNZ): Rotorua housing: One in five assessed homes in poor condition
Aaron Leaman (Stuff): Proposed state housing development in Hamilton’s Flagstaff scaled down
Georgina Campbell (Herald): Why I wouldn’t buy an apartment in Wellington
Tom Hunt and Mandy Te (Stuff): Slim pickings for house-hunters, unless you don’t mind living above a slip
Peter Ellis appeal
Kris Gledhill (Stuff): Peter Ellis appeal: Supreme Court recognises the right to justice outlives the individual
Martin Van Beynen (Stuff): Supreme Court decision on Peter Ellis appeal is potentially groundbreaking
Meriana Johnsen (RNZ): Supreme Court allows Peter Ellis appeal to continue
Herald: Appeal from beyond the grave: Peter Ellis’ case to go before Supreme Court
Health
John Gibb (ODT): Lack of bowel condition drug compromising patients
Jessica Tyson (Maori TV): Free bowel screening in Te Tair?whiti
1News: ‘A silent pandemic’ – Rise in Kiwi youths suffering from mental health distress
Jackson Thomas (Stuff): New Zealand split on legalising cannabis in ‘reeferendum’
1News: Blair Vining’s family ‘blown away’ by support of Kiwis for charity rugby match
EQC
Liz McDonald (Press): Earthquake Commission’s arrogance and discrimination ‘creeping back in’
Sid Miller (ODT): Mammoth task made failings clear
Cyber attacks
Tom Pullar-Strecker (Stuff): GCSB examining extortion email sent to NZX ahead of DDoS attack
RNZ: Mount Ruapehu’s skifields latest to be hit by cyber attacks
Employment
1News: Frontline nurses, health administration staff strike for pay parity today
Lucy Warhurst (Newshub): Medical centres to scale back on Thursday as Primary Health Care workers strike
Dan Satherley (Newshub): Nurses promise strike won’t affect services
Jessica Tyson (Newshub): Meat workers union wants more paid sick leave
Business
Newshub: Last day for Kiwi businesses to apply for wage subsidy
Katie Todd (RNZ): New Zealand retailer survival ‘on a knife edge’
RNZ: Covid-19 could mean 10,000 businesses fail in 2021 – Retail NZ
Debrin Foxcroft (Stuff): Auckland lockdown hits retailers hard, 13 per cent not sure they will survive
Amy Williams (RNZ): Cancellations ‘devastating’ for $5 billion conference sector
Eric Frykberg (RNZ): Dairy industry proves durable under Covid-19 – NZIER report
Amanda Cropp (Stuff): $20 million in cheap loans to keep 26 inbound tour operators afloat
Amanda Cropp (Stuff): Administrators warn liquidation is an option for troubled STA Travel
Debrin Foxcroft (Stuff): The Warehouse presents revised restructuring plan to staff, expected to cost up to 750 jobs
Local government
Laura Smith and Louise Scott (ODT): Regions SouthlandSource of leaks asked to front up
Samantha Motion (Bay of Plenty Times): Tauranga councillors call for council to be replaced as $350k review budget signed off
Susan Botting (RNZ): Three waters reform will mean extra costs for consumers, councillor warns
Environment
Karen Pasco (ODT): ‘Stressful’ investigation into councillor’s farm finds no breach
Christchurch mosque shootings
Thomas Manch (Stuff): New Zealand twice halts publication of Christchurch mosque shooter’s manifesto, in Ukraine and Italy
Jody O’Callaghan (Stuff): Anti-Islam leaflet drop labelled ‘despicable’ in wake of gunman’s court case
Other
Rachel Thomas (RNZ): Calls for full inquiry into fire service complaints after high-level allegations come to light
Tina Law (Stuff): Christchurch’s Santa parade misses out on a Government lifeline
Ellen O’Dwyer (Stuff): You’re taking our jobs – Huntly locals slam opposition to giant Sleepyhead plan
Rob Stock (Stuff): Fashion needs to keep its hands off this pandemic
Marty Sharpe (Stuff): Crown says 11-year jail sentence for slave trader is not enough
RNZ: Samoan chief Joseph Auga Matamata appeals conviction for human trafficking and slavery
Meng Foon (RNZ): Racist stereotypes on the rise in the age of Covid-19
Catherine Hutton (RNZ): Wellington multi-use ferry terminal plan in jeopardy
Meriana Johnsen (RNZ): Police facial recognition discrimination against Maori a matter of time – expert
Phil Pennington (RNZ): Report into NZTA contracts causes construction industry ructions
Tom Kitchin (RNZ): Ruataniwha dam backers refuse to take ‘dead horse’ off the table
Alex Braae (Spinoff): The excruciating, enduring brilliance of Campaign, two decades on
Newstalk ZB: Call for more media content aimed towards Asian New Zealanders
Anuja Nadkarni (Stuff): Authority lays out advertising rules for influencers
1News: Crackdown on influencer advertising with new guidelines this month
