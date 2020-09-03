Audi alteram partem (or audiatur et altera pars) is a Latin phrase meaning “listen to the other side”, or “let the other side be heard as well”
The World-wide deaths attributed to COVID-19 up to date according to worldometers.info/coronavirus/ are 860,266.
Out of a population of 7.9 billion that is 0.01% of total world deaths:
7,900,000,000 x 0.0109% = 861,100.
On average about 1% of the world population die every year:
7,900,000,000 x 1% = 79,000,000 normal average annual world deaths.
As a note of interest, these 79 million normal average annual deaths are replaced by two babies born for every one death.
COVID-19 deaths so far this year (8 months/Jan – August) account for about 1.1% of the normal average annual world deaths:
79 million x 1.1% = 869,000.
Non-COVID-19 deaths this year will account for about 99% of normal average annual world deaths.
In other words, statistically speaking, if you are going to die this year then your chances are 1% that your death will be from COVID-19, and 99% that your death will be from some other cause.
So, can anyone tell me why there is a big fuss about COVID-19 and not about the other far greater causes of mortality?
