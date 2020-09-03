Dave Pellowe

goodsauce.news

The peak government body for health advice and information in the United States of America is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has just published a report observing a mere 6% of ‘COVID-19 deaths’ had no other comorbidities (serious underlying conditions). Their website says:

For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.

The CDC further reports there are well over 5,000 death certificates in the COVID statistics which also list, “intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events.” This even included a motorcycle accident with COVID on the death certificate – that is, until some media started investigating the story.

This means 94% of deaths reported have only died with coronavirus, and not necessarily from coronavirus. 4 in 5 deaths were over 65 years old.

