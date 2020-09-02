It’s long been difficult to tell whether the “Walkaway” movement was merely an artifact of conservative social media users, or a real phenomenon that would manifest itself at the 2020 presidential elections.

“#WalkAway” is a social media campaign that encourages liberals dismayed by the increasingly lunar left to have the courage to dump the Democrats. It has, or so its proponents argue, made particular inroads with black voters, who are encouraged to “leave the Democrat plantation”. Prominent black conservatives make the case that, while the black vote in America has historically been rusted on to the Democrats, Democrats have actually done very little for black Americans. In fact, they argue, Democrats act as if they “own” black voters – which they link to the party’s historic support in the slavery and Jim Crow south.

There are signs emerging that the black-Democrat nexus may not exactly be broken – yet – but it is fast fracturing.

President Trump’s approval rating among Black voters jumped by 60% during the Republican National Committee even as Democrats and progressives sought to brand the Republican president as racist. A HarrisX-Hill poll released Friday showed Mr. Trump’s net approval with Black voters from Aug. 22-25, which included the first two days of the RNC, rose to 24%, up from 15% in the pollster’s Aug. 8-11 survey. The poll also found his approval rating among Hispanic voters during the same period increased slightly from 30% to 32%, while his support among White voters decreased by the same margin, ticking down from 54% to 52%.

These are big numbers, should they hold steady in November. Since 1984, the average Republican share of the black vote has been just 9%.

In fact, pollsters Rasmussen put black Republican support at a staggering 40%. Not coincidentally, Rasmussen has reminded Americans that it is now banned from on-air mention by the major networks.

More importantly, this surging support among blacks and Hispanics has taken place even as Trump is relentlessly demonised as a “racist” by the legacy media, and as the BLM conspiracy theory claims to be the legitimate voice of black America.

Notably, too, Joe Biden’s poll lead has evaporated since his choice of ethnically-mutable running mate Kamala Harris. Black voters, critics claim, see Biden’s choice for the racist pandering that it is.

In marked contrast to the Democrat’s Zoom cringefest, the Republican convention was inspiring political theatre. Also in contrast to the Democrats’ dystopian vision of America as “systemically racist”, a roster of successful black speakers at the Republican convention praised America as the land of opportunity.

Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, was featured prominently Monday, the first night of the RNC, while Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron gave a speech Tuesday challenging some of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s pronouncements on race. “Mr. Vice President, look at me,” the Republican Cameron said. “I am Black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.” Other Black speakers included Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; former NFL players Jack Brewer, Burgess Owens and Herschel Walker; Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, and Kim Klacik, a Republican congressional candidate to fill the seat formerly held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat. Some of them spoke after the poll concluded on Tuesday.

Which means that the poll bounce from the convention could reach even higher.

2020 could well mark the largest exodus of black Americans from the Democrats’ plantations since 1865.

