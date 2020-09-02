Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1946, Billy Preston singer, songwriter, keyboardist and composer. He worked with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and a great many others as well as a solo artist.

Born today in 1947, Richard Coughlan drummer and percussionist with Caravan.

Born today in 1951, Mik Kaminski violinst with ELO.

Born today in 1957, Steve Porcaro keyboardist and songwriter with Toto

Today in 1972, Rod Stewart went to number 1 on the UK singles chart with “You Wear It Well”.

