The NZ Herald ran a story yesterday with a headline stating that the Waikato Regional Council is looking at banning swimming in dams. When one reads the article, it becomes clear that they are considering no such thing, but that some people are asking for a ban on swimming in the rapids downstream of the Aratiatia Dam. In other words, it’s not all dams, just one dam, and it’s not in the dam itself, but in the river downstream of the dam. So the correct headline would be: “Some people have suggested banning swimming in the rapids downstream of the Aratiatia Dam”

The BFD. Stuff up of the day. Source: NZ Herald

