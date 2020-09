Why is Auckland council encouraging people to dob in to police those not wearing a face nappy?

Read the bottom line, they are not referring to people on public transport they are referring to people generally.

Is this yet another case of an over “simplified” announcement that Jacinda is going to get really “angry” about or is this the new normal and the return of the Snitch culture in New Zealand?

The BFD. Things that make me go hmm. Source Twitter

