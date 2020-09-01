The word for today is…

confabulate (verb) – 1. To talk casually; chat.

(Psychology) To fill in gaps in one’s memory with fabrications that one believes to be facts.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Confabulate is a fabulous word for making fantastic fabrications. Given the similarities in spelling and sound, you might guess that confabulate and fabulous come from the same root, and they do—the Latin f?bula, which refers to a conversation or a story. Another f?bula descendant that continues to tell tales in English is fable. All three words have long histories in English: fable first appears in writing in the 14th century, and fabulous follows in the 15th. Confabulate is a relative newcomer, appearing at the beginning of the 1600s.

