We are all too aware of the slowness affecting The BFD at the moment and despite a huge amount of effort behind the scenes have yet to resolve this.

This issue is not specific to The BFD and is affecting a large number of sites all over the world.

It’s happened because the latest security update to the WordPress platform the site runs on does not play nicely with all the extra add ons that make the site look and work the way it does.

This has been made worse by the massive traffic increase we’ve been seeing since the second lockdown came into place.

We have a plan in progress to address this with a more robust and powerful platform that will see better performance and the ability to rapidly add resources in response to increased traffic.

There will also be some changes in layout that are a result of the feedback we have received from our audience.

Unfortunately making this change is not a simple matter so it is going to take an unknown number of days to fully implement.

A part of that is testing to ensure that everything still works properly as we would rather have a slow site that still works than one that doesn’t work at all.

Please accept our apologies for the performance issues and be assured that we are working very hard to resolve them, and bear with us as we work hard to deliver the experience you expect.