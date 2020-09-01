The circle of those who we can trust now no longer includes the Ministry of Health, and is just the Prime Minister and her ministers, according to our one source of truth:

The Ministry of Health has launched a review into the communications botch-up that led to 700,000 people incorrectly being told to get a Covid-19 test. Little is known about the piece of work at the moment – acting director of public health Robyn Shearer could not give a timeline or reveal if it would be public. But she did say it will be running the ruler over what happened and how the issues which led to the error could be improved. This comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that only ministers should be relied upon to deliver “significant” Covid-19 updates – not the Ministry of Health’s website.

Really? Don’t trust the Ministry of Health?

You know the old question about how can you tell if a politician is lying?

Yep, their lips are moving.

Now this inept, out of touch Prime Minister no longer wants us to listen to the Ministry of Health, their website, their people, their social media posts. Nothing. Just the politicians.

This is dangerous stuff.

She said if that was the message from the Government, it would be something that would be announced “directly”. “I can assure you that if we were going to do something so significant as asking hundreds of thousands of people to be tested … we would not leave a message as significant as that to a website, to a Twitter account or Instagram.” When asked if that included the Ministry of Health website, she doubled down – “or from a website”. “You will continue to see consistent messaging from us,” she said – “us” meaning her ministers, or director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

That website was the Ministry of Health’s own website, the same one now imploring us all to wear masks. Do we ignore that advice too?

The Ministry of Health wouldn’t have put up a whole page just for shits and giggles. The approvals process and sign offs required to publish that last Wednesday mean that somebody made the decision to put that out.

But it seems that it was Mr Nobody.

And so the Prime Minister has now bizarrely told us we can’t trust the Ministry of Health.

Ardern’s story doesn’t add up, nor does it make sense. I think she has gone full despot now. I can hardly wait for Chris Hipkins to start wearing a uniform.

The BFD. Photoshopped image credit Cam Slater

It’s not like we weren’t warned this was where it was going…this was the Prime Minister denying we were about to head into a lockdown just three days before she put us in lockdown:

And here is Comical Chris saying the same thing, on the day when their information was full of lies:

Trust the politicians?

Not bloody likely.