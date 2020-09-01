Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “if we were going to do something so significant as asking hundreds of thousands of people to be tested … we would not leave a message as significant as that to a website, to a Twitter account or Instagram”, and that only Ministers should be relied upon to deliver “significant” COVID-19 updates?
  2. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: How many adults eligible for day-three testing in managed isolation have not been tested at day three from 8 June?
  3. GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  4. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: What was the testing capacity for coronavirus tests in Auckland immediately prior to the current spike from 8 August to 11 August inclusive, and how many tests were done in Auckland on each of those four days?
  5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the quality of all of the Government’s spending allocated from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund?
  6. CLAYTON MITCHELL to the Minister of Defence: What support is the New Zealand Defence Force providing to the all-of-Government COVID-19 response through Operation Protect?NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Education: Was he or the Ministry of Education consulted about any aspect of the application by Green School New Zealand for funding prior to its announcement; if so, did he raise any concerns about providing Government funding for this project?
  7. NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Education: Was he or the Ministry of Education consulted about any aspect of the application by Green School New Zealand for funding prior to its announcement; if so, did he raise any concerns about providing Government funding for this project?
  8. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the entirety of his press statement on 26 August confirming $11.7 million in funding for Green School New Zealand, and on what evidence did he base each of the claims in that statement?
  9. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What recent announcements has she made about progress on the COVID-19 vaccine strategy?
  10. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is she confident that the Government’s emergency housing policies are fit for purpose; if so, why?
  11. MICHAEL WOOD to the Minister of Health: What reports has he seen on New Zealand’s COVID-19 contact tracing systems?

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR