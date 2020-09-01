I’ve often characterised Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau as two-thirds of the global left’s “Golden Trio”. Globalism’s Barbie and Ken, if you will. though what that makes poor Emmanuel Macron, I’m not sure…Skipper?

Be that as it may, Jacinda and Justin are the Wonder Twins of globalism. Call them Justinda.

If polls are to be believed, both seem, in spite of their demonstrated incompetence at anything beyond photo-ops, to be riding high.

But both must also reckon with new opposition leaders who’ve fired up the other side – very soon in Ardern’s case. Ardern has responded to the threat of Judith Collins by putting off the looming NZ election. But Ardern has to reckon with the fact that Collins is very much a known quantity in New Zealand politics.

Erin O’Toole, the new leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, on the other hand, is very much unknown.

Trudeau seems to be desperate to hold an early election before that gets a chance to change.

A new poll suggests that if an election were held today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — mired as he is in yet another scandal that reflects poorly on his ethical standards — would possibly win a majority government. That may be why it looks as though Trudeau is trying to force an election following his Speech from the Throne on Sept. 23 or through the budget that will follow[…] The poll, which was conducted before Erin O’Toole was chosen Sunday night/early Monday morning as the Conservative Party’s new leader, shows how much ground O’Toole has to cover before he can form government. Basically, most Canadians have no clue who he is.

So, what does Trudeau have to worry about?

But if Trudeau and his team have been watching O’Toole’s performances lately — and we know they have — it isn’t surprising that they want an election sooner rather than later. O’Toole has been hitting all the right notes with his speeches and press conferences and is likely causing all sorts of dismay in the Liberal party ranks.

O’Toole maintains that he is a “true blue” Conservative – even cheerily reminding reporters that he was wearing a blue suit and tie – while defending his relatively liberal record on abortion and gay rights. “I respect people even when I don’t agree with them,” he says – a not-so-subtle dig at Trudeau who famously forbids anti-abortion Liberals to even run as candidates.

O’Toole has also shown that he is genuinely fluent in French, a must-have for any Canadian politician who wants to win over the Francophone provinces. Andrew Scheer is said to have lost the previous election by parrotting prepared speeches in a French televised debate and ignoring questions.

But, more than anything, O’Toole is a direct contrast to the silver-spoon elitist, Trudeau.

The 47-year-old’s biography differs drastically from Trudeau’s, who grew up famous and privileged. “My wife Rebecca and I understand the challenges, fears, and hopes of middle class Canadians because we live them and have all our lives,” he explained. “We know what it is like to save for your first home.We know what it is like to have to save for things like childcare, tuition, and family vacations.” You can almost see the thought bubbles of those listening being reminded of how Trudeau and his family took vacations to the Aga Khan’s private tropical island — something he never had to save a penny for and that the ethics commissioner says violated conflict-of-interest laws.Or, how the taxpayers must pay for two nannies for Trudeau’s two children.

For many Canadians, Trudeau comes across as the rich kid playing at being prime minister, who got the job just because of his name. O’Toole is the polar opposite of all that. He’s not claiming to be a poor boy from a poor family – just not a dilettante trustafarian who got handed the prime ministership on a silver plate.

“I’m not famous. I’m not well known. I get things done. I don’t drop the ball and I’ve always fought for Canadians since I left high school and joined the military, as a volunteer, as a parent, as an MP, a backbencher, I worked my way to the front. I have no famous name[…]We need someone who came from the middle class to serve Canada ethically and professionally at home and on the world stage. That is what Canadians will get with me.” That’s why Trudeau is itching for a fall election. He doesn’t want Canadians to get to know Erin O’Toole.

Canadians might not know Erin O’Toole yet, but already memes like this one are surfacing – and Justin Trudeau seems worried. The BFD.

