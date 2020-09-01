BFD Political corner: Election 2020 is a series that features political speeches, political ads and political campaigns on Social media from a range of different political parties in the lead up to the New Zealand election.

Today we have the NZ First Party:

Shane Jones announced yesterday Government funding for social housing units in the Manawat?.

This project will help vulnerable tenants by building social housing as well as creating jobs in the region. https://www.facebook.com/NZFirst/photos/a.654807404574852/3112937718761796

Please send us links to any speeches, social media campaigns, funny memes and any other political content promoted by NZ political parties for inclusion in this series. They don’t have to be good, they just need to be what is being used by a political party to fight this election.

I am confident that our viewers will critique the content’s effectiveness in the comments.

