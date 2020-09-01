A BFD photoshopped image by BFD photoshopper Luke has made all the media headlines as a result of a bunch of whinging COVID Karens who were upset that Judith Collins‘ husband, David Wong-Tung, has a sense of humour…at the expense of the Prime Minister.

It made the news across ALL media.

NZ Herald – Judith Collins’ husband David Wong-Tung criticised for sharing anti-Jacinda Ardern memes

Stuff – Judith Collins says she can’t control husband after series of anti-Jacinda Ardern Facebook posts

1News – Judith Collins says husband isn’t sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused

Newshub – Judith Collins responds to criticism of husband David Wong-Tung’s anti-Jacinda Ardern social media posts

Radio NZ – Judith Collins’ husband shares anti-Ardern Facebook posts

And here it is, the image in question from Luke:

The BFD. Photoshopped image credit Luke

From the reaction and flak, especially after yet another cock-up with the one source of truth, it appears that we are over the target.

One thing I noticed, was many media outlets used comments from Neale Jones, a Labour party and union hack, who also used to be the Labour leader’s chief of staff. I wonder why there was no explanation of his particular partisan hackery? Didn’t suit the narrative that people were outraged?

Meanwhile, as a result of their tears of impotent rage, we now know that Judith Collins’ husband is a proper bloke and not some namby-pamby wet behind the ears sooky-pants.

And we also know that the era of cringing apologies for the benefit of fake outraged fools is dead in the water because this lady’s not for turning.

