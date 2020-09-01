A BFD photoshopped image by BFD photoshopper Luke has made all the media headlines as a result of a bunch of whinging COVID Karens who were upset that Judith Collins‘ husband, David Wong-Tung, has a sense of humour…at the expense of the Prime Minister.

It made the news across ALL media.

NZ HeraldJudith Collins’ husband David Wong-Tung criticised for sharing anti-Jacinda Ardern memes

Stuff Judith Collins says she can’t control husband after series of anti-Jacinda Ardern Facebook posts

1NewsJudith Collins says husband isn’t sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused

NewshubJudith Collins responds to criticism of husband David Wong-Tung’s anti-Jacinda Ardern social media posts

Radio NZJudith Collins’ husband shares anti-Ardern Facebook posts

And here it is, the image in question from Luke:

The BFD. Photoshopped image credit Luke

From the reaction and flak, especially after yet another cock-up with the one source of truth, it appears that we are over the target.

One thing I noticed, was many media outlets used comments from Neale Jones, a Labour party and union hack, who also used to be the Labour leader’s chief of staff. I wonder why there was no explanation of his particular partisan hackery? Didn’t suit the narrative that people were outraged?

Meanwhile, as a result of their tears of impotent rage, we now know that Judith Collins’ husband is a proper bloke and not some namby-pamby wet behind the ears sooky-pants.

And we also know that the era of cringing apologies for the benefit of fake outraged fools is dead in the water because this lady’s not for turning.

Cam Slater
Cam Slater
http://thebfd.co.nz
As much at home writing editorials as being the subject of them, Cam has won awards, including the Canon Media Award for his work on the Len Brown/Bevan Chuang story. When he’s not creating the news, he tends to be in it, with protagonists using the courts, media and social media to deliver financial as well as death threats. Cam has previously voted National, Act and NZ First, he never was ever tempted to vote Labour or Green, but once contemplated voting for the Maori party. They say that news is something that someone, somewhere, wants kept quiet. Cam Slater doesn’t do quiet and, as a result, he is a polarising, controversial but highly effective journalist who takes no prisoners. He is fearless in his pursuit of a story. Love him or loathe him, you can’t ignore him.

