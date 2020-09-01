Lindsay Mitchell

When I get annoyed with National for taking positions I disagree with it makes it harder to support their MPs. But Chris Bishop has been a highly visible and effective local MP and this seals the deal for me:

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop helped Michael shift to a new motel, and also worked with nearby residents. He was “very unimpressed” with the conditions at the lodge.

Bishop commended the ministry for its actions, but said New Zealanders should not be forced to live in motels.

“We’ve got to do better for residents and the people in emergency housing.” https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/122582826/ministry-stops-sending-emergency-housing-clients-to-three-grotty-lower-hutt-motels

Personally helping constituents and highlighting a growing and urgent nation-wide problem.

Putting MSD clients in temporary motel accommodation is not a sustainable win-win. A bad press story featured on page two of the DomPost is bad for the motels, bad for MSD, bad for property owners in the vicinity and invades the privacy of people requiring emergency accommodation amongst whom a few bad apples tarnish their collective reputation. It’s a familiar story though. In Rotorua famous Fenton St is now known as MSD Mile. I blogged earlier this year about the extent of the practice.

Increasing homelessness during Labour’s innings is a colossal fail. Despite this, the cult of Jacinda will probably see the local Labour list MP re-elected even though she dropped from 19 to 45 in the 2020 rankings.

