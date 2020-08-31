August 1st was the first birthday of The BFD.

To celebrate we held THREE prize draws last night.

The prizes are a signed copy of Judith Collins’ best seller Pull No Punches.

One draw was for Basic and Bronze members only.

One draw was for Silver members only.

One draw was for for Gold and Platinum members only.

The BFD. Three signed copies of Judith Collins’ book

The winners are…

Draw One: Basic and Bronze members

The winner is impersonating_me a Bronze monthly member

Draw TWO: Silver members

The winner is holly1972 a Silver monthly member

Draw Three: Gold and Platinum members

The winner is arnold a Gold monthly member

If you are one of our lucky three winners please contact me sb at thebfd.co.nz with your address for delivery.

If I don’t hear back from you today I will send you an e-mail this evening to follow up.

Congratulations to our three winners and a big THANK YOU to ALL our valued members as it is your financial support that enables us to keep doing what we do and to grow and evolve.