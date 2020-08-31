The word for today is…

legerdemain (noun) – 1. Sleight of hand.
2. Deceitful cleverness; trickery.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : In Middle French, folks who were clever enough to fool others with fast-fingered illusions were described as leger de main, literally “light of hand.” English speakers condensed that phrase into a noun when they borrowed it in the 15th century and began using it as an alternative to the older sleight of hand. (That term for dexterity or skill in using one’s hands makes use of sleight , an old word from Middle English that derives from an Old Norse word meaning “sly.”) In modern times, a feat of legerdemain can even be accomplished without using your hands, as in, for example, “an impressive bit of financial legerdemain.”

Korau
Korau
Peter is a fourth-generation New Zealander, with his mother's and father's folks having arrived in New Zealand in the 1870s. He lives in Lower Hutt with his wife, two cats and assorted computers. His work history has been in the timber, banking and real estate industries, and he's now enjoying retirement. He has been interested in computers for over thirty years and is a strong advocate for free open source software. He is chairman of the SeniorNet Hutt City committee.

