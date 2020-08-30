The word for today is…

histrionic (adj) – 1. Of or relating to actors or acting.
2. Excessively dramatic or emotional; affected.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The term histrionic developed from histrio, Latin for “actor.” Something that is histrionic tends to remind one of the high drama of stage and screen and is often stagy and over-the-top. It especially calls to mind the theatrical form known as the melodrama, where plot and physical action, not characterization, are emphasized. But something that is histrionic isn’t always overdone; the word can also simply refer to an actor or describe something related to the theatre. In that sense, it becomes a synonym of thespian.

If you enjoyed this BFD word of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

Previous articleThe BFD Daily Proverb
Next articleFace of the Day
Korau
Korau
Peter is a fourth-generation New Zealander, with his mother's and father's folks having arrived in New Zealand in the 1870s. He lives in Lower Hutt with his wife, two cats and assorted computers. His work history has been in the timber, banking and real estate industries, and he's now enjoying retirement. He has been interested in computers for over thirty years and is a strong advocate for free open source software. He is chairman of the SeniorNet Hutt City committee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR