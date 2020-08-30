The word for today is…

histrionic (adj) – 1. Of or relating to actors or acting.

2. Excessively dramatic or emotional; affected.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The term histrionic developed from histrio, Latin for “actor.” Something that is histrionic tends to remind one of the high drama of stage and screen and is often stagy and over-the-top. It especially calls to mind the theatrical form known as the melodrama, where plot and physical action, not characterization, are emphasized. But something that is histrionic isn’t always overdone; the word can also simply refer to an actor or describe something related to the theatre. In that sense, it becomes a synonym of thespian.

