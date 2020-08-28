Steve Elers

Merania Karauria

Manawatu Guardian

Earlier this month it was reported that Kenneth John Brickley pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery in the Palmerston North District Court for his role in a brutal home invasion which left the 71-year-old victim with cuts, bruises, broken ribs, three brain bleeds and a fractured eye socket.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on December 29, 2018 when the victim – who lives in flats in Feilding for retired or elderly people – was woken by a group of violent thugs booting his door down.

Once they busted the door down, one of the robbers yelled “Where’s the money? Give me the money?” as he punched the elderly man in the head.

What a bunch of cowards.

The 71-year-old victim retaliated by swinging a knife at Brickley and another attacker.

News media reports stated that Brickley received a minor cut, and one other was stabbed requiring hospital treatment.

Just as well the victim used a knife to defend himself because the violent attackers then fled.

They may well have pummelled him more had he not used a knife in self defence.

Thankfully too, this case didn’t end up with the violent attackers taking the knife from the victim – that would not have ended well.

Mind you, the violent attackers can count themselves lucky that this isn’t the good old US of A, where they may well have been greeted by a gun-toting home owner ‘standing his ground’.

And what’s wrong with that?

The identities of two attackers weren’t revealed so as not to prejudice a potential trial, which begs the question: why does it take so long for justice?

This incident occurred in December 2018 yet it was only this month that Brickley pleaded guilty, and two other attackers are still before the courts.

Let’s be real: the ‘justice’ system is a joke – from top to bottom the system really only benefits those who make a living from it.

And why hasn’t the police commissioner recognised the 71-year-old’s bravery?

Police have previously awarded medals to members of the public for bravery.

If a 71-year-old fighting back against a group of violent intruders isn’t bravery, then I don’t know what is.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the victim continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

That’s completely understandable.

How about some real compensation for the victim?

Not from us though – we didn’t break into his house and beat him up – but Brickley and his mates did, so they should be made to pay for the harm they’ve caused.

Why should taxpayers be burdened?

