I have been regarded as a dinosaur by some so I channel my inner Velociraptor. I freelanced as a comedic scriptwriter for TV late last century but packed it in when a twenty something producer’s assistant with a BA told me I had to make my scripts, non sexist, nothing about race and no stereotyping, also nothing too savage — just gentle humour — her words. So I got serious and trousered some cash in other more lucrative endeavours.