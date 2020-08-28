Oh my, it seems like my good friend Brian Edwards is thinking of voting National this election.

He posted this on Facebook:

ON THINKING OF DOING THE UNTHINKABLE
 
As Judy and I saunter up Shelly Beach Road in Herne Bay each morning, on our way to morning coffee in Ponsonby, we pass a large hoarding on an empty section. Beaming out at us on one side of the hoarding is a picture of the local National Party candidate, Emma Mellow. (Fantastic name!) And on the other side a giant-sized portrait of Judith Collins flanked by Gerry Brownlee. They’re inviting us to vote National.
I can’t speak for Judy, but I’m thinking about it. That will surprise not only my friends but my numerous children and grandchildren who, for more than a decade or three, have had to listen to me drone on about the wonders of socialism and the Labour Party.
 
‘But dad/grandad you were a Labour Party candidate in the dark ages. And didn’t you and Judy work for Helen Clark for yonks?’
 
Young people have such annoyingly long memories that I’m tempted to force them to listen to Rowan Atkinson’s wonderful ‘Fatal Beatings’.
 
‘Not again, grandad! It’s so BORING!’
 
Did I mention that young people have no taste in anything?
 
‘BORING!!!’
 
And particularly no taste in comedy.
 
‘BORING!!!!!!!!!!’
 
And our offspring have such annoyingly long memories!
 
I know… ‘BORING!’
 
Now where was I? Oh yes: I was thinking of doing the unthinkable. I was thinking of voting for Emma [Mellow] and National.
And, for an 82 year old diabetic left-winger, that’s quite a frightening thought… and not boring at all.

If Labour’s core voters are thinking of voting National then something has gone wrong from Labour’s point of view.

On another note, it is good to see life-long tribal supporters of political parties showing they are prepared to look at alternatives.

