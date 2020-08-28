Green party co-leader James Shaw has been asked by party members to explain why his name appeared on a press release announcing $11.7 million of public funding for a private school.

The Greens support the phasing-out of public funding for private schools. Despite this, Shaw announced funding for a project at the Green School in Taranaki, which charges more than $20,000 a year in fees.

The announcement was made in his capacity as minister, rather than Green co-leader and went out on ministerial rather than party letterhead. Shaw is an associate finance minister and is jointly responsible for the $3 billion shovel-ready projects fund, which is where the money has come from.

He backs the project as something that will help create jobs in the Taranaki economy, and support the green construction industry, which aims to reduce emissions from construction.

