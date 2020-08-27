Sir Bob Jones

New Zealand and America have elections scheduled for November.

Both countries are dealing with a covid crisis, in America’s case for a number of reasons, of far greater dimension than ours.

But compare the media coverage. In America it’s almost totally about the election; in New Zealand, the virus.

There are good reasons for the difference.

In New Zealand the main party political scenario is tweedledum-tweedledee. A change of government offers no change of significance policy-wise, thus the relative public and media disinterest.

But not so in America. The U.S. situation is singularly about Trump.

He’s not only a disgrace to democracy but to humanity. Yet perfectly rational people will hold their noses and still vote for him and he may even win.

If he does the Democrats have only themselves to blame.

Their first sin is choosing the non-descript Biden, this partly an indictment on the selection process. Thus Democrat voters can hardly enthuse as Biden is irrelevant. Rather, it’s a for or against Trump that determines the outcome.

Trump offers low taxes, this having enormous appeal to America’s solid and sizeable affluent classes, largely well-educated people who are otherwise appalled by Trump. Additionally, the Democrats have too many extreme left voices who would frighten the solid middle voters.

But most of all the Democrats blind eye to on-going rioting and particularly in cities like Portland, as opposed to Trump wanting to send in the troops, will have a huge impact on the silent majority voters.

To explain; rioting in the likes of Detroit and Baltimore surprises nobody, so too the resurgence in murders of blacks murdering blacks.

But Portland? That’s like the residents of Remuera rampaging. And as said, not a peep from the Democrats.

Trump will not win the election but the Democrats instead may lose it. Their best hope lies with postal voting. Normally less than half of the eligible voters bother with Presidential elections, perhaps deeming their single vote to be irrelevant.

But a replied paid mail voting paper should see a huge increase in votes this time.

That said, there will inevitably be thousands of cockups, of eligible voters not receiving voting papers and so on and it’s easy to foresee Trump refusing to acknowledge the result.

The subsequent turmoil will be a fitting cap on an unprecedently turbulent year.

