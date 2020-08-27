Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1942, Chip Douglas (Douglas Hatlelid) songwriter and bassist with The Turtles.

Born today in 1944, Tim Bogert (John Bogert III) bassist with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and Beck, Bogert and Appice.

Born today in 1950, Philip “Neil” Murray, bassist with several groups including Whitesnake along with considerable session/touring work with many other acts.

Born today in 1953, Alex Lifeson (Aleksandar Zivojinovic) songwriter and guitarist with Rush.

Born today in 1956, Glen Matlock original bassist and songwriter with The Sex Pistols.

Today in 1982, Robert Plant was awarded a gold record for his debut solo album “Pictures at Eleven”.

Died today in 1990, singer, songwriter and guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan in a helicopter crash aged 35.

