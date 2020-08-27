The word for today is…

dolorous (adj) – Marked by or exhibiting sorrow, grief, or pain.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1400, “causing grief,” also “causing pain, painful” (a sense now obsolete), from Old French doloros “painful; sorrowful, wretched” (12th century, Modern French douloureux) from Late Latin dolorosus “painful, sorrowful,” from Latin dolor “pain, grief,” perhaps from PIE root *delh- “to chop” “under the assumption than ‘pain’ was expressed by the feeling of ‘being torn apart'”.

Sense of “exciting or expressing grief or distress” is from mid-15c. Of persons or feelings, “full of sorrow,” from 1510s.

