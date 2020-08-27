Jackson began the post with a disclaimer, noting that politicians want to be held accountable by professional journalists. He expressed support for Newshub’s investigations reporter Michael Morrah, who revealed in an exclusive report that 63.5 percent of workers at Auckland’s border and managed isolation facilities had never been tested for COVID-19, one week before the emergence of the current cluster.

Jackson clarified he wasn’t angered by Morrah’s investigation, claiming the Government welcomes the scrutiny of failures amid the pandemic so the issues can be immediately addressed.

“I wasn’t angry at Newshub’s Michael Morrah’s journalism highlighting failures at the border, in this pandemic WE WANT TO KNOW if things haven’t been done so that we can immediately fix those problems,” Jackson wrote.

“But that’s not what Mike Hosking was doing with Jacinda this morning on ZB.

“His framing of every issue he challenged Jacinda on was skewed towards the most negative possible assessment of her intentions.

“Hosking began by trying to blame the pandemic on the PM and then demand conclusions that the evidence doesn’t actually support. We have to make decisions based on the best science, not the assumptions of a radio breakfast host.”