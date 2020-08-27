This Government welcomes reasonable scrutiny!

But that’s not what Mike Hosking was doing with Jacinda this morning on ZB.

His framing of every issue he challenged Jacinda on was skewed towards the most negative possible assessment of her intentions.

Hosking began by trying to blame the pandemic on the PM and then demand conclusions that the evidence doesn’t actually support. We have to make decisions based on the best science, not the assumptions of a radio breakfast host!

Claiming Jacinda was caught with her pants down (believe it or not that’s what he actually said!.) and that she didn’t think of her plans before she announced them was simply rude and to then try and claim Jacinda is on the verge of taking over two local councils seems more like a Gerry Brownlee conspiracy theory rather than a serious question.[…] Willie Jackson Facebook

Today’s face of the day must not think that his leader is a strong, capable woman as strong capable women don’t need men to speak on their behalf. This is not the first time either that Willie Jackson has considered himself part of the Jacinda Ardern protection squad and has complained about people being mean to her.

Can you imagine a National MP trying to protect Judith Collins like this?

Unlike Jacinda Ardern, Judith Collins can handle a challenging interview without breaking a sweat.

