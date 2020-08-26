Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that the reason the Government will not extend the wage subsidy to cover the additional four days of lockdown is because “it would require an entirely different process and regime”?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: How is the Government supporting New Zealand businesses and workers through the global COVID-19 pandemic?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: How many people in managed isolation have not had day-three tests since the week of 8 June?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she agree with Professor Nick Wilson from Otago University, who said, “We must have had some failure at the border, it’s unlikely there could have been silent transmission for that long”; if not, why not?
- Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister of Finance: Is the Government taking steps to ensure the economic recovery from COVID-19 contributes to New Zealand’s zero carbon 2050 target?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: When he said he hadn’t read the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Testing Strategy for staff at the border, why had he not read it?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Revenue: What advice has he seen about the take-up of the Small Business Cashflow (Loan) Scheme?
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Where precisely on the Southern Interceptor is ESR testing for COVID-19 in Auckland’s waste water, and when was the first positive result?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he confident the Government is doing all it can to reduce the economic damage caused by the current lockdown restrictions?
- KIERAN McANULTY to the Associate Minister of Health: How is the Government supporting Pacific communities at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Social Development: What support has the Government made available to assist communities in response to COVID-19?