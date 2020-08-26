Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that the reason the Government will not extend the wage subsidy to cover the additional four days of lockdown is because “it would require an entirely different process and regime”?
  2. GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: How is the Government supporting New Zealand businesses and workers through the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: How many people in managed isolation have not had day-three tests since the week of 8 June?
  4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she agree with Professor Nick Wilson from Otago University, who said, “We must have had some failure at the border, it’s unlikely there could have been silent transmission for that long”; if not, why not?
  5. Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister of Finance: Is the Government taking steps to ensure the economic recovery from COVID-19 contributes to New Zealand’s zero carbon 2050 target?
  6. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: When he said he hadn’t read the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Testing Strategy for staff at the border, why had he not read it?
  7. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Revenue: What advice has he seen about the take-up of the Small Business Cashflow (Loan) Scheme?
  8. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Where precisely on the Southern Interceptor is ESR testing for COVID-19 in Auckland’s waste water, and when was the first positive result?
  9. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he confident the Government is doing all it can to reduce the economic damage caused by the current lockdown restrictions?
  10. KIERAN McANULTY to the Associate Minister of Health: How is the Government supporting Pacific communities at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19?
  11. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Social Development: What support has the Government made available to assist communities in response to COVID-19?

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

Previous articleView From Your Window
Cam Slater
Cam Slater
http://thebfd.co.nz
As much at home writing editorials as being the subject of them, Cam has won awards, including the Canon Media Award for his work on the Len Brown/Bevan Chuang story. When he’s not creating the news, he tends to be in it, with protagonists using the courts, media and social media to deliver financial as well as death threats. Cam has previously voted National, Act and NZ First, he never was ever tempted to vote Labour or Green, but once contemplated voting for the Maori party. They say that news is something that someone, somewhere, wants kept quiet. Cam Slater doesn’t do quiet and, as a result, he is a polarising, controversial but highly effective journalist who takes no prisoners. He is fearless in his pursuit of a story. Love him or loathe him, you can’t ignore him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR