As I recently wrote, it may be time to bulldoze the universities. At the time, I was, of course, (half) joking. The joke is getting less and less funny as we learn more and more of how our universities are steadily betraying the very foundations of Western society.

It’s just got infinitely worse.

Just as they did in WWII, academic moles are selling technological secrets to a vile communist dictatorship. If the burgeoning Cold War with China should turn hot, the U.S. and its allies including Australia will find themselves fighting high-tech weaponry almost certainly developed in secret collaboration by our own scientists.

The US has launched more than 1000 investigations into China’s actual and attempted theft of American technology, swooping on scores of academics in high-profile cases that have shaken the world of academia. Many of the 1000 FBI probes into actual theft or attempted theft of US technology involve the Thousand Talents program.

“Thousand Talents” is the Maoist euphemism for a massive, stealthy recruitment of scientists in Western universities to hand over sensitive technology in return for lucrative bribes rewards.

There has also been a US Senate inquiry into China’s talent recruitment plans, the most prominent of which is Thousand Talents, with its report finding plan members had downloaded sensitive electronic research files before returning to China, submitted false information when applying for grant funds and “wilfully failed to disclose receiving money from the Chinese government on US grant applications”. The US National Science Foundation’s Rebecca Keiser said the NSF had issued a policy making it clear its personnel “cannot participate in foreign government talent recruitment programs”. “Such participation poses significant risks of inappropriate foreign influence on NSF policies, programs and priorities, including the integrity of NSF’s merit review process — risks we simply do not accept,” she said.

The scale of China’s blatant thievery cannot be over-estimated.

FBI director Christopher Wray said the Thousand Talents Program was a way for China to steal intellectual property that was then used to compete against the very companies it “victimised — in effect, cheating twice over[…] “They’re targeting research on everything from military equipment to wind turbines to rice and corn seeds. The stakes could not be higher, and the potential economic harm to American businesses and the economy as a whole almost defies calculation.”

Don’t be deceived that this is “international co-operation” – it’s rampant theft, pure and simple. Carried out by miserable traitors lining their pockets while they sell out the West to the 21st century equivalent of the Third Reich.

In one instance uncovered by federal authorities in the US, a postdoctoral researcher who was a Thousand Talents scholar working for the Energy Department’s National Laboratory, removed 30,000 electronic files before leaving for China. The researcher had claimed their work would play a “critical role in advanced defence applications”[…] The FBI arrested Qing Wang, a former researcher with the Cleveland Clinic who worked on molecular medicine and the genetics of cardiovascular disease, in May, and Simon Saw-Teong Ang, a University of Arkansas scientist doing research for NASA. “Both of these guys were allegedly committing fraud by concealing their participation in Chinese talent recruitment programs while accepting millions of dollars in American federal grant funding,” he said. US prosecutions have reached the highest levels of reputable universities. The chair of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Charles Lieber, was indicted in June for “making false statements to federal authorities about his Thousand Talents participation”.

Beijing, with the treacherous assistance of its academic spies, has outright stolen billions of dollars of intellectual property, covering everything from human genetics, agricultural technology, energy technology and, most alarmingly, military technology including advanced aerial and submarine warfare.

