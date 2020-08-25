Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today 1949, Gene Simmons (Chaim Witz) songwriter, bassist and singer with Kiss.

Born today in 1950, Willy DeVille (William Paul Borsey Jr) singer, songwriter and guitarist with Mink Deville and solo.

Born today in 1951, Rob Halford songwriter and singer with Judas Priest and Halford.

Born today in 1952, Geoff Downes songwriter and keyboardist with The Buggles, Asia and Yes.

Born today in 1954, Elvis Costello (Declan MacManus) singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with his group The Attractions and solo.

Born today in 1955, John McGeoch guitarist with several bands including Magazine and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Today in 1960 The Shadows went to number 1 in the UK with ”Apache”.

Born today in 1962, Vivian Campbell songwriter and guitarist with several groups including Dio and Def Leppard.

Today in 1975, Bruce Springsteen released his third album “ Born to Run”.

Today in 1976, Boston released its self-titled debut album.

Today in 1979, The Knack went to number in the US with “My Sharona”.

