The word for today is…

bromide (noun) – 1. (a) Univalent anionic bromine, or a compound of bromine, especially a binary compound of bromine with a more electropositive element.
(b) Potassium bromide.
2. (a) A commonplace remark or notion; a platitude. See Synonyms at cliché.
(b) A tiresome person; a bore.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : After bromine was discovered in the 1820s, chemists could not resist experimenting with the new element. It didn’t take long before they found uses for its compounds, in particular potassium bromide. Potassium bromide started being used as a sedative to treat everything from epilepsy to sleeplessness, and by the 20th century, the word bromide was being used figuratively for anything or anyone that might put one to sleep because of commonness or just plain dullness. Today, bromides are no longer an ingredient in sedative preparations, but we can still feel the effects of figurative bromides as we encounter them in our daily routines.

If you enjoyed this BFD word of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

Previous articleThe BFD Daily Proverb
korau
korau
Peter is a fourth-generation New Zealander, with his mother's and father's folks having arrived in New Zealand in the 1870s. He lives in Lower Hutt with his wife, two cats and assorted computers. His work history has been in the timber, banking and real estate industries, and he's now enjoying retirement. He has been interested in computers for over thirty years and is a strong advocate for free open source software. He is chairman of the SeniorNet Hutt City committee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR