So, Jacinda Ardern tried her hand at turd polishing yesterday. That’s all you can describe her 3pm press conference as, turd polishing. We’re going to lock you down for a bit longer, but it’s good for you. Wink.

As the Mythbusters proved, you can polish a turd, you can even add glitter and sprinkles to it, but at the end of the day it is still a turd.

Her government is sitting in splendid isolation in Wellington with no real idea as to how businesses operate. They think the wage subsidy is helping. It isn’t. It just means people and businesses are going broke a little bit slower.

Ultimately, a business needs customers and those customers need disposable income.

People on the wage subsidy, all 89% of workers in Auckland are barely paying their bills and feeding their families. They certainly don’t have any bandwidth to be customers. So everyone gets poorer and poorer.

When their master strategy is one for elimination then the only tool for that is lockdown. We can’t keep it out, we’ve been told its tricky, but what virus isn’t? An elimination strategy is doomed to fail, and then the realisation will kick in that all the suffering was for nothing.

Lockdowns don’t work. We need a better strategy.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.