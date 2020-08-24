Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1905, singer, songwriter and guitarist Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup.

Born today in 1928 (or possibly 1930), Jackie Brenston rock pioneer, songwriter, singer and saxophonist with Ike Turner.

Born today in 1938, David Freiberg bassist, keyboardist and singer with Quicksilver Message Service, Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship.

Born today in 1943, John Cipollina singer and guitarist with Quicksilver Messenger Service.

Born today in 1945, Ken Hensley singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer with several acts including Uriah Heap and Blackfoot.

Born today in 1947, Jim Fox drummer and organist with The James Gang.

Born today in 1951, Michael Derosier drummer with Heart.

Born today in 1961, Mark “Bedders” Bedford bassist with Madness.

Please feel free to share this article to a social media platform of your choice. Help keep rock alive!