The word for today is…

aphelion (noun) – The point on the orbit of a celestial body that is farthest from the sun.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Aphelion and perihelion are troublesome terms. Which one means a planet is nearest to the sun and which means it is farthest away? An etymology lesson may help you keep those words straight. Just remember that the “ap” of aphelion derives from a Latin prefix that means “away from” (the mnemonic “‘A’ for ‘away'” can help too); peri-, on the other hand, means “near.” And how are aphelion and perihelion related to the similar-looking astronomical pair apogee and perigee? Etymology explains again. The “helion” of aphelion and perihelion is based on the Greek word h?lios, meaning “sun,” while the “gee” of apogee and perigee is based on gaia, meaning “earth.” The first pair describes distance in relation to the sun, the second in relation to the Earth.

If you enjoyed this BFD word of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.