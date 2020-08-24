The word for today is…

aphelion (noun) – The point on the orbit of a celestial body that is farthest from the sun.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Aphelion and perihelion are troublesome terms. Which one means a planet is nearest to the sun and which means it is farthest away? An etymology lesson may help you keep those words straight. Just remember that the “ap” of aphelion derives from a Latin prefix that means “away from” (the mnemonic “‘A’ for ‘away'” can help too); peri-, on the other hand, means “near.” And how are aphelion and perihelion related to the similar-looking astronomical pair apogee and perigee? Etymology explains again. The “helion” of aphelion and perihelion is based on the Greek word h?lios, meaning “sun,” while the “gee” of apogee and perigee is based on gaia, meaning “earth.” The first pair describes distance in relation to the sun, the second in relation to the Earth.

If you enjoyed this BFD word of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

Previous articleThe BFD Daily Proverb
korau
korau
Peter is a fourth-generation New Zealander, with his mother's and father's folks having arrived in New Zealand in the 1870s. He lives in Lower Hutt with his wife, two cats and assorted computers. His work history has been in the timber, banking and real estate industries, and he's now enjoying retirement. He has been interested in computers for over thirty years and is a strong advocate for free open source software. He is chairman of the SeniorNet Hutt City committee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR