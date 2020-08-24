We are now subject to regional lockdowns, town by town. These are increasingly ignored by an untrusting population, especially the young who appear to think that lack of age gives them immunity. They are possibly right in that COVID-19 doesn’t seem to affect them anywhere as near as the elderly and infirm. What they can’t seem to grasp is that this doesn’t prevent them from being an active transmitter of the virus and they lack the social responsibility to adhere to the regulations to protect others.

I am lucky in living in a beautiful part of the country that has a high influx of tourists in the holiday season. During the tight lockdown it was wonderful on a purely selfish basis as there were very few people around and life was relaxed. (And yes, I do sympathise with all the tourist based businesses who were damaged by the lockdown and our economy here is dependent on tourism), but as I said, from a selfish point of view I enjoyed the brief respite from it.

With the relaxation of the regulations the tourist season is in full flow again, unfortunately, the towns are not designed for social distancing, with narrow streets and pavements. There is conflict brewing between the Emmets and Grockles (incomers) and the locals. Even the business owners are running out of patience with the lack of manners, consideration and maintaining social distancing displayed by the tourists. An increase in freedom camping has resulted in rubbish and faeces being left in beauty spots (sound familiar?) and the area is now at full capacity for parking which means that there is double parking ruining the traffic flow. We have had three deaths from drowning due to people ignoring red flags and swimming in rip tides.

There are more visitors than usual as people are coming here instead of the suntraps of the Mediterranean and when interviewed by the local media they gave the reasons as “they feel relaxed here with no threat from COVID-19 (we have had very few cases) and therefore could walk about with impunity not worrying about masks or social distancing. They are completely oblivious to the possibility that they may be bringing in the virus, and yes, we have had a minor upsurge in cases. This may be a reflection of the fact that we now have 4 times our normal population during the last few weeks or they may have brought the virus in with them. (Note- I am being rational and avoiding scaremongering).

Having got my personal whinging off my chest one can only be staggered by the major issues happening in the UK. School A levels were a fiasco, with no exams being sat but an algorithm based on a combination of teachers’ assessments, previous mock exam results and grading according to the position in the class resulting in a grade allocated by the exam board. This resulted in pupils being given (in many cases) grades up to two grades lower than those predicted by their teachers. This resulted in the screwing up of the University entrance system, students missing out on their preferred university, or not being able to get a place at all. Surprise, surprise!!

The government did a U-turn and decided that the grades would now be those assessed by the teachers. Students are happy now that they have got the grades needed for their courses, BUT by now their places had been allocated to someone else! Anyway, the government is looking at giving extra funding to the universities to increase the number of places so that everyone is happy.

This just reinforces my belief in the “Management by Cock-Up” theory in that if everything is left alone things will bumble along pretty well. It is only when governments decide to do something about something that problems occur. Perhaps a bit 19th-century laissez-faire for the modern world, but there is an element of truth in it.

Earlier I predicted the demise of PHE (Public Health England) as part of the blame game and that has come to pass. In September it will be merged to form a new department along with National Health Test and Trace.

Apparently, Gavin Williamson the Education Secretary, was due for the chop but that can wait until after the predicted punch-up with the Unions about schools restarting next month. Probably because he is still a useful lightning rod, and also because he was previously Chief Whip and apart from knowing where the bodies are buried, he knows which shovels were used.

I have also previously suggested that Boris Johnson was losing support, especially in the North. Well, the latest YouGov polls (18th/19thAugust) show support for the Conservatives at 40% and support for the Labour party at 38%. This was taken immediately after the “A” level fiasco. In answer to the preferred Prime Minister question Boris Johnson polled 31% and Keir Starmer 35%.

So, Boris keeps bumbling along. New Zealand’s prime minister is getting increasingly negative social media comments in the UK and even some of the MSM are falling out of love with her.

There won’t be a Letter from the North next week as I have a week of Zoom Conferences with Bangladesh and Myanmar, so by way of a change I will try and put together a letter from Myanmar giving a social and political update as they approach their general election.

