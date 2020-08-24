Dave Pellowe

goodsauce.news

Sister Simone Campbell is one of those ‘Catholics’ who are wheeled out whenever a ‘progressive’ politician is needed to prop up his or her appeal to the very large number of politically engaged, voting Christians. Campbell was found useful for the DNC’s radically pro-abortion political platform in the 2012 Democratic National Convention and again in 2016 when she praised abortion apologist Ilyse Hogue for using the same stage to justify killing her unborn baby.

Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, enthused:

“I wanted a family, but it was the wrong time. I made the decision that was best for me: to have an abortion…”

Reflecting on Hogue’s speech, Campbell commented:

“Some claim to be pro-life, but they’re really only pro-birth… “From my perspective, I don’t think it’s a good policy to outlaw abortion. I think, rather, let’s focus on economic development for women and economic opportunity.”

Aside from Campbell’s apparent inability to walk and chew gum at the same time (like most Christians), she simply doesn’t have the authority to misrepresent the demands of the ethics she claims to represent. To the best of my knowledge there is no theologian worth two cents who believes God has at any time repealed the universal law, “You shall not murder.”

In fact, pretty much everyone, faith in God or not, agrees with that ethic – except Democrats and pro-abortion-choice apologists with whom Campbell finds affinity.

Actually, in the interests of fairness, it’s worth noting about a third of Democrats are pro life. They must just hate Trump more than taxpayer-funded baby killing – go figure.

There was another Catholic of the calibre of Sister Simone Campbell and her fellow infamous DNC prop, Father James Martin.

Henry VIII also found some of the teachings of Christ and the edicts of the Pope quite inconvenient, and he too was fond of not only selective reverence for the God’s commands, but rationalisation of premeditated homicide.

In those days the executioners used hoods to hide behind and swords to kill unwanted wives. These days they hide death and destruction behind euphemisms like “reproductive rights” and “healthcare”.

Today’s bad Catholics sloganeer, “My body, my choice,” and Henry VIII’s slogan may well have been just as transparent a deception: “My wife, my choice.”

Amidst growing concerns the Democrat political platform is anti-Catholic to its core, Joe Biden and the Democrat party machine are again wheeling out bad Catholics to dutifully endorse their bad policy at this year’s DNC.

As reported here:

The Democrats’ official party platform explicitly endorses abortion rights around the globe, declaring that “safe abortion must be part of comprehensive maternal and women’s health care and included as part of America’s global health programming.” Former Vice President Joe Biden self-identifies as Catholic but has promised — if elected — to oversee the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funding for most abortions. He supports abortion-on-demand and sharply criticised the Supreme Court’s recent decision in favour of the Little Sisters of the Poor in their religious liberty battle.

Of course it’s totally fine and even admirable to seek the support of the immense Christian constituency.

However, Henry VIII had more integrity than ‘Catholics’ who, explicitly or implicitly, support liberal abortion policy. He at least had the honesty to stop pretending when his religion became inconvenient to his politics.

He certainly had less victims.

