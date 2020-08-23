Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1946, Keith Moon drummer with The Who.

Born today in 1949, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Rick Springfield.

Born today in 1951, Jimmy “Jimi” Jamison singer and songwriter with Survivor.

Born today in 1959, Edwyn Collins singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with Orange Juice and solo.

Today in 1965, the album “Help!” by the Beatles was certified gold.

Today in 1969, The Rolling Stones went number 1 in the US charts with “Honky Tonk Women”.

Today in 1969, Johnny Cash went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Johnny Cash At San Quentin”.

Today in 1980, David Bowie went to number 1 in the UK with “Ashes To Ashes”.

