Proverbs 23

21 for drunkards and gluttons become poor,
    and drowsiness clothes them in rags.

If you enjoyed this BFD daily proverb please consider sharing it with your friends.

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR