Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1917, songwriter, singer and guitarist John Lee Hooker.

Born today in 1938, songwriter, singer, guitarist and pioneer rock artist Dale Hawkins.

Born today in 1945, Ron Dante (Carmine Granito) singer with the 1960’s cartoon band The Archies.

Born today in 1947 Donna Godchaux (Donna Thatcher) singer with The Grateful Dead.

Born today in 1948, David Marks singer, songwriter and guitarist with The Beach Boys.

Today in 1966, “Revolver” by the Beatles was certified gold.

Died today in 2006, Bruce Gary drummer with The Knack aged 54.

Died today in 2018, Edward “Ed” King singer, songwriter, guitarist and bassist with Strawberry Alarm Clock and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

