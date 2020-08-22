The word for today is…

yokel (noun) – A rustic; a bumpkin.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The origins of yokel are uncertain, but it might have come from the dialectal English word yokel used as the name for the green woodpecker (the nickname is of imitative origin). Other words for supposedly naive country folk are chawbacon (from chaw, meaning “chew,” and bacon), hayseed (which has obvious connections to country life), and clodhopper (indicating a clumsy, heavy-footed rustic). But city slickers don’t always have the last word: rural folk have had their share of labels for city-dwellers too. One simple example is the often disparaging use of the adjective citified. A more colorful (albeit historical) example is cockney , which literally means “cocks’ egg,” or more broadly “misshapen egg.” In the past, this word often designated a spoiled or foppish townsman—as opposed to the sturdy countryman, that is.

