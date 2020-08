Did you think that our activist Green MPs were bad? This Australian Green Senator Lidia Thorpe claims “not to identify as Australian” but is perfectly willing to swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen in order to get that sweet, sweet parliamentary salary.

Unlike our Green activist MP Marama Davidson however, she at least wasn’t wearing her mask inside out!

