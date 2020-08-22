It’s often said that the difference between Israel and its Arab neighbours is that Arabs in Israel can be anything from soldiers to politicians whereas Jews in Arab countries can mostly be dead.

Similarly, the difference between an Antifa “peaceful protest” and a Trump rally is that anyone wearing a MAGA hat will be beaten half-dead by Antifa. On the other hand, Antifa thugs might cop a lot of abuse from Trumpers, but they’ll almost certainly be unharmed.

Which is exactly what happened when a handful of Antifa protesters crashed a biker rally full of hulking pro-Trump middle-Americans.

Tensions erupted at the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota on Saturday when several members of Antifa attempted to crash the biker festival. Video taken from the incident shows a handful of Antifa demonstrators, of course with their faces covered, enter the rally. Police quickly surround the Antifa protesters as thousands of bikers scream at them to leave their event. After some of the bikers and Antifa protesters exchange several shoves, one of the Antifa protesters is taken to the ground by law enforcement. Sturgis police then arrest that protester and lead him out of the crowd in handcuffs. Tensions, however, continued to escalate and police quickly forced the Antifa protesters out of the rally. Thousands of angry bikers followed as police escorted the Antifa protesters away from the rally.

On the face of it, it might seem crazy-brave for a gaggle of Antifa types to crash such an event, but the fact is that they could do so in perfect confidence for their safety. For all the hyperventilating and pearl-clutching from the media, incidents of violence at Trump rallies instigated by Trump supporters are almost non-existent. The Antifa stooges at Sturgis knew that, for all the sound and fury, they had nothing to worry about.

Indeed, the only violence was instigated by one of their own. Even then, the bikers let the police handle it.

Which highlights another hypocrisy: the “defund the police” brigade are the first to bleat for police protection when their own pale, flabby skins are even remotely in danger.

Officials have tried to claim that the group weren’t “official” Antifa. But that’s ignoring just how Antifa is structured. Like many terrorist groups, it operates on a decentralised, cell-based structure, with little or no official hierarchy.

According to the Rapid City Journal, more than 350,000 people attended the Sturgis rally this year, the event’s 80th anniversary. Controversy engulfed the event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Critics claimed it was irresponsible to hold an event, which features hundreds of thousands of out-of-state travelers, in the midst of a pandemic, especially because South Dakota has contained COVID-19 with relative success. However, the city of Sturgis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) ultimately allowed the festival to go forward.

Noem’s stewardship is a genuine COVID success story. South Dakota has one of the lowest death rates in the US: one tenth of New York (lauded, hilariously, as “wonderful” by the idiot media). All without lockdowns. Noem’s constituents responded by throwing a parade to show their gratitude.

But the event in Sturgis is perhaps emblematic of a wider truth: middle America is fed up to the back teeth with the violent antics of Antifa and BLM. Sturgis is just the latest in a series of incidents where Antifa have tried to move out of the big coastal cities and into flyover country – and been solidly rebuffed. Sometimes at gunpoint.

Just as happened in 1968 and 1920, ordinary Americans are empthatically rejecting the standover tactics of violent Marxists.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please consider sharing it with your friends.