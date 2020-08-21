The NZ Herald published an article twice about a man with two wives which is pretty funny when you think about it.
Was it an article for each wife perhaps?
If you enjoyed this BFD Stuff up of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.
The NZ Herald published an article twice about a man with two wives which is pretty funny when you think about it.
Was it an article for each wife perhaps?
If you enjoyed this BFD Stuff up of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.
|;
Help Support Conservative Media
The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.
|;
Help Support Conservative Media
The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.